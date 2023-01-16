LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) — A Logan man was booked into the Cache County Jail Sunday, Jan. 15 after police said he choked a 16-year-old boy.

Sammie Lee Hodges, 37, faces a charge of intentional aggravated child abuse (a second-degree felony) after police say he admitted to placing the teen in a chokehold. The probable cause statement in the arrest states evidence showed that Hodges’ actions “were not in self-defense.”

Police said the child showed visible marks of the choking attempt, and the teen also claimed his “airway was impeded.”

Hodges bond was listed at $10,000, according to Cache County Jail records.