LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – Logan Fire Dept. crews responded to three structure fires in less than 36 hours over the weekend, with firefighters sustaining minor injuries during their response.

Fire units responded to the first fire shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Officials say the fire occurred in the Island area of Logan.

Crews arrived to find a “well-involved, large shed-like structure” detached from the residence, Logan Fire states. Firefighters were reportedly able to make a quick knock-down of the fire while protecting nearby structures. The cause of this fire is still under investigation.

Fire crews responded to the second fire shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday morning, just east of the tabernacle. Officials say the fire was in an older home that “had been divided into several apartments.” Logan Fire states that the fire appeared to have been burning “for awhile” before being detected.

Officials say there were no injuries to anyone in the residence. The cause of this fire is currently under investigation.

Shortly before 8:40 a.m. Saturday morning, crews responded to their third structure fire in less than 36 hours. During the response to this fire, Logan Fire still had personnel at the two other fires, reportedly “conducting overhaul and investigation.”

Officials say that like the second fire, the third fire was also in an older home that had been divided into multiple apartments, and had been burning for some time before the fire was detected. Logan Fire states that no occupants were injured in this fire, and the cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

Two firefighters reportedly sustained minor injuries as a result of the fires.

No further information is currently available.