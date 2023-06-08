LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) — Logan City has ended its state of emergency after two weeks of prohibiting recreational activities along the Logan and Blacksmith Fork Rivers.

Logan City Mayor Holly Daines declared a local emergency on Thursday, May 25, citing dangerous flood conditions in the area. Daines declared the banks of Logan River and Blacksmith Fork Rivers “disaster areas,” restricting the public from access around the rivers.

“Because the danger has passed and the disaster areas have reduced to the extent that emergency conditions no longer exist, the State of Emergency and Executive Order are no longer necessary,” Daines said in her order to lift the emergency declaration.

At the time of the order, the Logan River was rising, reaching a peak of 5.45 feet on May 24. The Logan River’s water level at the peak was .25 feet over the minor flood stage for the river. At its peak, the Logan River was flowing at 1,790 cubic feet per second, compared to the 283 cubic feet per second at the same time last year.

As of June 8, the water levels at the Logan River have slowed significantly. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the Logan River at a height of 4.92 feet and flowing at 1,310 cubic feet per second – below action stage for flooding.

With the termination of the state of emergency on Thursday, Logan City residents will be allowed to visit the river banks once again. Residents are still avised to be safe along the water as it is still flowing quickly and a higher-than-normal level.