LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) — Shivers, a local Cache Valley ice cream shop, is celebrating the birth of their baby with a date and weight competition.

Owners Logan and McKenzie Jess announced the baby weight competition on Feb. 15, one month before the baby’s due date.

To enter the competition, Cache Valley residents guess the date and weight of the baby, the closest guess receiving the weight of the baby in soft serve ice cream.

The couple provided hints including their previous child’s weight and the due date. “Kenzie has had real contractions this week and is on bed rest, birth could be ANY day,” Logan Jess wrote in the announcement post.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Facebook competition announcement, posted on Logan Jess’ personal account and the company page, has just over 100 guesses as of Feb. 19 ranging from 7 pounds 2 ounces to 10 pounds.

“McKenzie and I would like to invite everyone in Cache Valley in sharing the joy of our son being born,” the post said. This will be the couple’s third child.

Shivers is located on 1007 Main St. in Logan and sells frozen yogurt, ice cream, Italian ice, gelato and custard. The local company just celebrated it’s first year of operations. They replaced the Yogurtland in July 2022.