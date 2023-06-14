OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — Ogden Police Department holds a press conference to discuss an officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday morning.

According to a press release, a suspect was shot by Ogden Police officers Tuesday shortly after 1 a.m., after a short chase through the city.

The officers involved had responded to a call about a suspicious person with a gun. The officers discovered that the suspect was driving a stolen vehicle and they were able to track him to the 100 block of 25th Street in Ogden.

According to officers, they were able to corner the suspect in the 700 block of 8th Street. The suspect then got out of the vehicle and opened fire on the police, who returned fire. The suspect died.

This is the second officer-involved shooting in Ogden in the last 7 days. On June 6, an officer was injured and a suspect was killed after a ‘highly chaotic’ incident near an apartment complex in which several rounds were fired.