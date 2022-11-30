LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – Layton Police were involved in a shooting on I-15 on Wednesday morning, the department confirmed in a tweet.

Officials say the suspect is in custody and no officers were injured.

As a result of the incident, southbound I-15 was closed near Mile Marker 331 (Hill Field Road) in Davis County. According to Layton Police, three lanes will be opening soon to allow traffic flow. As traffic continues to be backed up while lanes open, the Utah Department of Transportation recommends taking alternate routes.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.