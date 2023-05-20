LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) — The Layton man accused of killing his wife and her parents before calling 911 and self-confessing reportedly told authorities he had been “thinking of doing this a few days ago,” according to the probable cause affidavit.

Jeremy Lake Bailey, 34, was arrested after allegedly shooting three family members and three of their four dogs in their home near 1800 E Gentile St. on Friday, May 19.

Authorities said around 9:45 a.m. Bailey called dispatch to report “there will be a murder-suicide” and provided his address. He allegedly told police multiple times on the phone the victims were already dead reportedly saying he had killed them around 20 minutes prior.

Police said Bailey called dispatch again when police arrived to tell authorities he was leaving the house to be taken into custody. He then reportedly complied with all police commands and was arrested without incident.

Authorities then swept the home reportedly finding the victims and deceased dogs in multiple areas of the house. On the upstairs level, police report finding one deceased victim in each of the three rooms. The victims have been identified as his wife, Anastasia Stevens, and her parents Becky and Donald Stevens who were visiting.

Police said Bailey told them he had stored his guns in a friend’s garage because he was “thinking of doing this a few days ago.”

However, he reportedly found another gun he had forgotten about that belonged to one of the victims on the day of the shooting. They also found evidence of him purchasing ammunition around 9 a.m. that morning.

Earlier in the day, police said one of the victims had sent a message to a therapist saying “I think we may have a very real problem,” according to the affidavit. The message reportedly said they had uncovered something and “it’s really bad. Like scary. I think it may be time for legal interference.”

The victim also reportedly told the therapist that they could not talk because he was still in the house.

While in custody, police said they overheard Bailey say “I can’t believe I did it” in an excited way. He also reportedly said he would rather have the death penalty than live his life in prison and asked if a firing squad was still an active punishment.

Bailey was booked in the Davis County Jail facing three counts of aggravated murder and three counts of felony discharge of a firearm, both first-degree felonies. He also faces three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, a misdemeanor.