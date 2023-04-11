An explosion in a house in Layton severely injured two people and destroyed the basement. (JD Johnson)

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) — Authorities from the Layton City Fire Department determined the cause of the basement explosion that severely injured two residents on Saturday, Apr. 8, was acetone and electronic ignition.

Authorities originally thought the explosion that obliterated the basement and blew a wall off the Layton home was caused by natural gas, however, that was not the case.

The couple, Brandon Kinsey and Shea O’Brien, was using acetone while working on concrete in their basement, authorities say. While there was ventilation, authorities say pockets of acetone fumes formed which were ignited by an electronic ignition, causing the explosion.

Officials say the explosion lifted the house off its foundation, explaining how the structure’s outer wall fell onto the neighboring house. As determined on the day of the incident, the house will need to be demolished as it no longer is on its foundation.

Officials say neighbors were not displaced by the explosion, however, the neighboring home’s windows and side wall were damaged by the partial collapse of the house.

There is no further update on the condition of the two residents at this time. Officials say they are still receiving treatment at the U of U Burn Center. Kinsey and O’Brien both received visible burns across their faces and arms and were flown to the burn center in severe to critical condition.