PLEASANT VIEW, Utah (ABC4) — A 6-year-old girl was critically injured in a lawnmowing accident on Tuesday, July 11, according to Pleasant View Police.

Officers responded to the scene at around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning on a report of a traumatic injury.

Upon arriving on scene the officers found a 6-year-old girl that had been injured by a lawnmower.

Police say the girl was riding on the lawnmower while her dad was pushing it. The girl reportedly fell off the mower and one of the blades struck her in the leg.

She was taken to the Ogden Regional Medical Center and underwent surgery. She is in critical but stable condition at this time, police say.