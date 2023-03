FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) — There is a large police presence surrounding the United States Postal Service center in Farmington right now.

Limited information is available, but witnesses told ABC4 they heard about 10 to 16 shots being fired. The investigation appears to be centered around a blue BMW.

ABC4’s photographer captured what appears to be bullet holes on the BMW:

Courtesy of JD Johnson/KTVX

An ABC crew is en route to the scene. This is a developing story. Check back as more information becomes available.