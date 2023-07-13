TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) — Advocacy groups and federal investigators are offering a reward after two Onaqui stallions were shot and killed earlier this year in Utah’s west desert.

The Bureau of Land Management, along with Red Birds Trust, is reportedly offering a $38,500 reward to those with information regarding the horses’ deaths. The ongoing criminal investigation has yet to yield any leads, according to the Center for a Humane Economy.

The two stallions, Jasper and Arshan, were reportedly found shot through their necks on March 19 along Simpson Springs Road. The horses are believed to have been standing side by side as they were killed.

Officials are searching for a third horse named Junpei, who was traveling with Jasper and Arshan and has been missing since their bodies were discovered.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the Center, the Onaqui wild mustangs are the “most famous and revered of all the wild herds in the western U.S.,” drawing tourists in from all around the world. The herd, the Center said, is more tolerant of human presence than most wild herds because of their constant exposure to tourists.

Jennifer Rogers, founder and director of Red Birds Trust, said the killings have left the community “on edge” and with concerns for their own personal safety, as the killers are still at large. She said the horses’ deaths have left a noticeable absence on the range, as they were “well-known as protectors of other more vulnerable members of the herd.”

Scott Beckstead, Director of Campaigns for Animal Wellness Action and Center for Humane Economy, has visited the Onaqui horses multiple times and wants justice for the stallions.

“The killing of Jasper and Arshan was a deliberate act of premeditated, vicious cruelty, and as we know, individuals who commit violence against animals are more likely to commit violence against people,” he said.

Wild horses living on designated areas of federal public lands are protected by the Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act of 1971, according to the Center. Harming them, the Center said, is a federal offense.

The investigation by federal law enforcement is ongoing. They are asking those with information to come forward and call their anonymous tip line at 800-722-3998.