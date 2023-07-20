KAMAS, Utah (ABC4) — A suspect is on the run after allegedly stealing a vehicle, ramming a police car, and driving the wrong way on I-80, according to Summit County Sherriff’s Office.

Officials responded to a report of an auto theft near Main St. on Thursday, July 20. While Summit County deputies were responding to the report, a Park City officer spotted the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop on SR-40.

The driver reportedly fled from the officer starting a police chase where deputies pursued the suspect to the Jeremy Ranch area. The suspect then allegedly rammed a patrol car and left the area, driving the wrong way on I-80.

Officials were unable to locate the vehicle and ended the chase, listing the car as stolen in the National Crime Information Center.

There is no additional information at this time. If you have any information on the incident that has not already been reported to police, contact Summit County Sherriff’s Office at (435) 615-3600.