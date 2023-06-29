BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Utah’s Famous Fruit Way is a small stretch of highway in Box Elder County and has been around for more than 100 years. Each summer, dozens of fruit stands pop up along the roadside where passersbys can buy fruit straight from the orchard.

After years of drought negatively impacting the harvest, farmers are preparing for an incredible peach season.

The stretch of Highway 89 just outside of Brigham City runs through the small towns of Perry and Willard. Along this small stretch of roadway, fruit stands are abundant. Some stands are large, some are small, some have been around for generations while others have been around for just a few years.

But they all have one thing in common: they sell fresh produce straight from the farm.

Most of the fruit stands open up for the season around the first of July. After a long winter, many of the farmers were worried they wouldn’t have any fruit in time for the Independence Day weekend. This was something locals worried about as well.

“This year with all the snow we had, we were wondering when they were going to open up again,” Eden resident Tara Cummings told ABC4 while shopping for some veggies at Tagge’s Famous Fruit & Veggie Farms.

Cummings recently moved back to Utah after living in Hawaii for years. She said this was her second trip to the Fruit Way after learning some of the stands had already opened for the summer. This time, she brought her grandkids along with her to make a day out of it. Her grandkids loved that they could sample all the fruit they wanted.

“It’s all fresh and it’s not prepackaged,” Cummings stated when asked what she liked most.

The few stands that are already open for the season are currently selling cherries, berries, beets, sweet peas, corn and a few other fruits and vegetables that are in season. Many of the farmers told ABC4 that when Utahns think of the Fourth of July, they should think of cherries as they are almost always in season by the time the holiday rolls around.

While the farms along Fruit Way grow and sell a variety of fruit, what makes the area famous is its peaches. In fact, Brigham City hosts Peach Days every year because of the area’s peach-growing history.

“We’re hoping we’re going to get a good fruit. Better than ever,” Nielson’s Fruits manager Clemente Lemus told ABC4.

Lumus has been a fruit farmer in Box Elder County for 40 years. He said farming often sees years of feast and years of famine. However, the extreme drought caused the last few years to be especially disappointing for the farmers. A late spring brought its own challenges this year, but now that things are in full bloom, he said the peach trees are loaded with fruit. He said it may be the best peach harvest he’s ever seen if things continue to go well.

Other farmers in the area are hoping for the same.

“We don’t have to worry about cutting our water off early,” Thayne Tagge stated. “We’ve got everything we need. If we just keep the good weather, the good growing climate, watch our fruit, make sure nothing weird is going on, we’re going to have a good harvest this year. This is going to be the year to load up.”

Tagge owns Tagge’s Famous Fruit & Veggie Farms. Like Lemus, his peach trees are jam packed with fruit. He demonstrated for ABC4 how they now have to thin most of the baby fruit from the trees.

At first, watching all the immature fruit fall to the ground makes one’s heart drop. However, he explained that when the trees are overloaded with fruit, the peaches won’t be able to grow to a size they can sell. Thinning the tree of fruit ensures that the best fruit has the best chance of making it to maturity.

Tagge explained that for the most part, peaches will start hitting the fruit stands around August. Nonetheless, cherries, berries and even some apricots will be on the shelves for customers who make the trip up to Fruit Way over the Independence Day weekend.

“When the pioneers came, they knew what to do, they knew where to plant,” Jordan Riley with Grammy’s Fruit & Produce stated. The farmers worry about where to plant and the weather every single year. It is a tale as old as time. However, in recent years, they’ve had to worry about new threats to the industry.

“There are only a few places you can grow fruit in Utah,” Riley added.

He explained that many of the areas where fruit thrives in Utah have similar climates to Box Elder County. However, these areas (like the Provo City and Salt Lake City benches) have been developed for homes. This is a threat they are now facing in Box Elder County as well. He told ABC4 that there are a few other areas in the state where it is possible to grow fruit, but the climate isn’t ideal. He added: “You can’t make a livelihood out of something you get a crop on every five years, and that’s what you run into in a lot of these places.”

What makes Box Elder County ideal for growing fruit?

Thayne Tagge told ABC4 that the orchards are sandwiched between mountains to the east and Willard Bay to the west. He said this helps keep the area from experiencing some of the extreme winter conditions some of the nearby communities see each year and even helps keep the orchards a few degrees warmer than they would be otherwise. Not only that, but he said the soil is rocky and well-draining which makes it perfect for agriculture. Jordan Riley agreed with this statement. He added that the area is relatively dry with warm days and cool nights. All of which, he said, makes for sweet fruit.

“It’s kind of sad to see all the orchards disappear, and it seems like in the future there won’t be very many fruits or vegetables around here,” Clemente Lemus stated. Lemus said he hopes that the younger generations will see the benefit of having local orchards and fruit farms and will step up to help preserve them.

He even told ABC4 that he has worked with many farmers from Georgia over the years who have said they like Utah peaches more than their own. He added that he hopes Utah will work to preserve its sweet history.

“We want our land to stay into trees,” Thayne Tagged said. “It makes no sense to be put into homes, so we’re going to be around for a long time.”