SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Officials have identified the woman who died Monday after being struck by a pickup truck in Logan.

The Utah Highway Patrol said 58-year-old Shelley Compton, of North Logan, was jogging when she was struck on 1400 North, near 750 East.

Investigators say the crash happened around 5:35 p.m. as Compton was attempting to cross the eastbound lanes.

Troopers say they are still speaking with witnesses to determine what exactly led to the fatal crash. The driver of the pickup truck was reportedly not injured.

Compton’s death marks the 34th fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Utah this year.