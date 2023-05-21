FARMINGTON CANYON, Utah (ABC4) — One Juvenile was hospitalized after the Jeep they were in rolled about 100 feet down a ravine.

Three juvenile passengers and two 18-year-olds crashed the jeep in an ATV off-roading area in Davis County around 1 a.m. on Sunday, May 21, according to authorities.

The Davis County Sheriff’s Office said five individuals were driving a Jeep in a Forest Service area they are referring to as the “Rolling Hills area” between Farmington and Centerville when they likely got too close to the edge and rolled down a 100-foot ravine.

One minor was ejected from the vehicle and had to be transported out of the canyon by helicopter due to the terrain and other complications. He sustained serious injuries but is in stable condition. Authorities said another minor was transported to the hospital by ambulance for minor injuries.

All five passengers are expected to survive, according to authorities.