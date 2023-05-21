FARMINGTON CANYON, Utah (ABC4) — Five juveniles are in the hospital after the Jeep they were driving rolled about 100 feet down a ravine in an ATV off-roading area in Davis County around 1 a.m. on Sunday, May 21, according to authorities.

The Davis County Sheriff’s Office said five juveniles were driving a Jeep in a Forest Service area they are referring to as the “Rolling Hills area” between Farmington and Centerville when they likely got too close to the edge and rolled down a 100-foot ravine.

One minor was ejected from the vehicle and had to be transported out of the canyon by helicopter due to the terrain and other complications, however, he did not sustain life-threatening injuries. Authorities said another minor was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

All five minors are in the hospital and are expected to survive, according to authorities.