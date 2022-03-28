OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced on Monday that they are looking to fill more than 1,000 positions at its Ogden Processing Center.

New hires can be hired on the spot through an expedited hiring process called direct-hire authority. New hires can begin working within 30-45 days.

The in-person hiring event will be held on March 31 and April 1 at Workforce Services, 1290 E 1450 S., Clearfield, UT 84015. It is open to the public. There will be signs with directions and instructions.

Interested job seekers should bring their resumé and two forms of identification (i.e., state driver’s license and/or state identification card, birth certificate, U.S. Passport, Military ID card, or Social Security card).

Most positions are entry-level and do not require prior tax expertise. The IRS offers competitive pay and benefits, which include steady, set work schedules, paid vacations, and paid sick days. There is on-the-job training and opportunities for advancement. Hiring events will be both virtual and in-person.

Preregistration for the hiring event is recommended and applicants can register for either day:

March 31st, Register 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

April 1st, Register 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Qualified applicants may receive job offers and be fingerprinted at in-person events. They may also receive a recruitment incentive that requires a one-year service agreement. Applicants should also plan on spending a few hours of time to complete all required steps at the in-person events.

The IRS will also hold a virtual hiring event to review resumes and extend job offers to eligible applicants: