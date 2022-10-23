SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man, 54, was killed after a large piece of granite fell on him in an industrial accident Saturday afternoon, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.

The investigation started at 12:19 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, when police received a call about an industrial employee involved in an workplace accident at 1998 North Redwood Road.

Officers responded to the scene and learned that “a large piece of granite fell on an employee,” according to a press release.

Other employees reportedly began life-saving efforts after the incident, but the man died at the scene.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time.

No further information is currently available.