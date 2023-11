SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Interstate 84 was partially shut down this morning after a semi truck hauling apples overturned, blocking the westbound ramp, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the semi truck was going too fast for the curve, prompting the overturn.

No injuries are reported and no other vehicles were involved.

There is no further information at this time.

