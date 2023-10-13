TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Westbound lanes of I-80 have been shut down in Tooele County near Wendover on Friday, Oct. 13.

Utah Highway Patrol posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, warning commuters of a semi-truck that rolled over in the area.

Highway Patrol advised drivers to use caution and to be patient as first responders are working in the area.

Details about what may have caused the semi-truck to roll or if there were any injuries involved have not been disclosed.