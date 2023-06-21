CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) — A man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly shooting another driver on I-15 in the face.

Daniel Cortez Bodon, 34, was arrested on charges of murder, a second-degree felony, three counts of felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony, and obstruction of justice, a third-degree felony.

On June 5, at approximately 2:10 p.m., a witness saw Bodon driving a Harley-Davidson, pursuing a dark gray Ford Focus holding a gun. Another witness saw Bodon fire approximately four rounds out of a semiautomatic handgun at the passenger side of the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, an 18-year-old female, survived and was rushed to the McKay-Dee Hospital to receive care. According to the medical staff, the teen required immediate surgery and sustained permanent damage and disfigurement to her teeth and lips.

Video footage obtained by officials shows a white male operating the motorcycle, and a rear passenger wearing a red helmet. It also showed them fleeing the scene, stopping at a park, and removing articles of clothing “to avoid apprehension.”

According to arrest records, officials were able to identify Bodon and his wife Nicole as persons of interest. Officials obtained evidence that Nicole and Bodon were in possession of a gun matching the appearance of the capability of firing rounds similar to those on the scene. Authorities also recovered clothing, helmets, and ammunition that all matched the descriptions and video footage of the shooting.

Officers arrested Bodon and booked him into the Davis County Jail where he will remain awaiting charges and the possibility of bail.