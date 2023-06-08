HYRUM, Utah (ABC4) — A Hyrum couple was found dead in their home with gunshot wounds on Wednesday, June 7, said the Cache County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the victims were married and were discovered by their 16-year-old daughter.

The girl reportedly found her mother, 37, dead in a bedroom. Her father, 38, was found dead in another part of the house. Police said Cache County Victims’ advocates were called to help the 16-year-old girl and assist in notifying family of the couple’s deaths.

Further details and what may have happened is still under investigation. Detectives said more information will be released when the investigation is complete.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Cache County Sheriff’s Office said there is no indication that there is a risk to the public.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will provide more information as it becomes available.