HONEYVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — A man who had been separated from his hunting party for several hours in Honeyville was found with minor injuries after an overnight search, according to the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team on social media.

Just after 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team was dispatched to Cold Water Canyon in Honeyville for an overdue hunter, according to Box Elder County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue.

When they got to the scene, they reportedly found that a 55-year-old male had become separated from the rest of his hunting party several hours earlier. The missing hunter’s party tried to search for the him, but without success, the press release states.

Search and Rescue teams reportedly searched throughout the night, with spotlight assistance from a Life Flight helicopter.

The next morning at about 9 a.m., other hunters in the area heard someone calling out for help and found the individual off the trail with minor injuries, the press release states.

The Search and Rescue team reportedly responded and were able to verify that was the individual who had been missing. They helped him up to the trail and to a side by side, the press release states.

The individual was reportedly transported back to the rescue team’s command post, where an ambulance transported him to a local hospital for evaluation.