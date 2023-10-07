PROVIDENCE, Utah (ABC4) — A construction crew in Providence stumbled upon human remains earlier this week, according to the Cache County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, Oct. 3, Legrand Johnson Construction contacted authorities stating that one of their crews had found what looked like human remains.

A Cache County deputy responded to the scene, and in coordination with the State of Utah’s Forensic Anthropologist, determined that the findings were, in fact, human bones.

The following day, the anthropologist returned to the site to determine the age of the bones and found that they were from the Pioneer era.

The State of Utah will reportedly take the lead on any follow-up regarding the case.

No further information is available at this time.