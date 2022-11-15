HYRUM, Utah (ABC4) – Horse-drawn sleigh and wagon rides amid wild elk is returning to Hardware Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in Cache County after a two-year hiatus.

The rides will be offered every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday starting on Dec. 2 through to Feb. 12. The weekend rides begin at 10 a.m. and end at 4:30 p.m. each day, and last for about 40 minutes.

In 2020, concerns over COVID-19 led to sleigh and wagon rides being canceled. In 2021, the rides were canceled again due to extreme drought conditions impacting hay production needed to feed the elk during the winter months.

“We’re excited to be able to offer the sleigh rides again at the Hardware WMA and to have Haviland’s Old West Adventures as our partner in these efforts,” said Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Hardware WMA Manager Brad Hunt. “We know they’ll do a great job.”

Hardware WMA expects large crowds showing up for rides this winter, since it will be the first time the rides will be available in two years. Hunt said fewer people visit the WMA on Sundays, and suggests visitors looking to avoid the bigger crowds visit then.

Family-friendly activities will also be held at the Hardware Wildlife Education Center, including making sagebrush, bitterbrush, and other WMA-native plant life ornaments in December and learning about the area’s wildlife.

More information on the activities and sleigh rides can be found on Hardware WMA’s website.