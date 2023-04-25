WOODS CROSS, Utah (ABC4) — Homeowners in a Woods Cross neighborhood are reporting that the foundation of their houses is sinking and numerous repairs have to be done to resolve the issue.

“Our house is sinking, and it’s not sinking evenly, so one corner is sinking more than the other,” said Jennifer Bradbury, who lives in the Farm Meadows neighborhood. “It’s about five inches difference from one corner to the back corner of the house, so we have a company here doing foundation repair for us where they are going underneath the house and supporting it. And later this week, they are actually going to lift the house.”

This phenomenon is known as land subsidence, which refers to the gradual sinking of the Earth’s surface. The U.S. Department of the Interior says more than 80 percent of sinking lands are due to groundwater use. Other factors that may cause land subsidence include drainage of organic soils, underground mining, and natural compaction or collapse, such as with sinkholes or thawing permafrost.

Woods Cross City Administrator Bryce Haderlie says the City had known about the issue in the Farm Meadows neighborhood since 2015 and has made efforts to help homeowners who have been impacted by the subsidence.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In 2008, the Farm Meadows Community Reinvestment Area was created so that the City’s Redevelopment Agency can help with repairs related to subsidence. Haderlie reports that the City spent more than $2 million in grants to help with foundation repairs and loaned over $90,000 in low-interest loans to impacted homeowners. Families with low to moderate income have also reportedly received funds from the City and Davis County to help with foundation repairs.

Additionally, the City conducted geotechnical studies and gathered data on the geography of the area, Haderlie said. Homeowners who are repairing their foundation can have their building permit and review fees waived as well.

“As with any home purchase, a perspective homeowner should do his/her due diligence to understand the property that they are looking to purchase,” Haderlie said. “This can include hiring qualified inspectors or professionals to evaluate the property and ensure that the homebuyer understands what they are purchasing.”

Haderlie adds that the City will continue to assist and support those impacted by subsidence as much as possible with the revenue available.

For more information about the soil subsidence in the Farm Meadows Subdivision, visit Woods Cross City’s website.