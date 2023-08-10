ROY, Utah (ABC4) — Roy residents don’t need to be alarmed if they hear a few bangs and booms on Thursday morning.

The Hill Air Force Base announced it will be conducting training operations off-base on Thursday, Aug. 10. The training operations begin at 8 a.m. and will continue until 3 p.m. that afternoon.

The training will take place at a vacant building in Roy, located at the corner of 5600 South and 1900 West. It will be conducted by Hill Air Force Base Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians.

Hill Air Force Base officials said the ordnance disposal is a planned and coordinated training event. The public has no need for concern, should they hear or feel anything out of the ordinary.