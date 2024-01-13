SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Utah Avalanche Center has issued high avalanche warnings across northern Utah.

“High” danger warnings have been issued for Logan, Ogden, Uintas, Salt Lake, Provo, and Skyline, while Moab is listed as “Considerable.”

Traveling in avalanche terrain is not recommended as deadly and dangerous conditions plague the area. Officials said these conditions exist across “all aspects and elevations” of the areas.

Both human-triggered and natural avalanches are reportedly very likely.

For the areas of Logan, Ogden, and Provo, the avalanche danger will likely rise to “Extreme” as the day progresses, while another storm is expected to usher in warming temperatures, strong winds, and heavy, wet snowfall.

Very dangerous conditions are likely again tomorrow.