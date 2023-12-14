SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Two suspects were arrested Thursday in connection to a violent robbery in northern Utah that left an elderly Cal Ranch employee hurt.

Sgt. Sean Endsley with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office said that James Barton and TJ Aikens were taken into custody in Ogden and later booked into jail.

The two were linked to a vehicle used in a robbery Wednesday at the Cal Ranch location in Farr West, a city roughly 40 miles north of Salt Lake City.

The robbery left an elderly employee hurt. According to investigators, the employee followed a man who had taken merchandise out of the store without paying.

When the man got into a pickup truck with others inside, it sped off, hitting the employee and causing him to fall.

The employee suffered cuts on his face as well as possible bruised ribs and broken fingers, Endsley said. The employee is currently recovering and expected to be OK.

The truck fled the store, but surveillance video captured it. The sheriff’s office asked the public for help identifying the truck and the man who was inside the store.

Investigators were able to read the license plate on the truck and located it early Thursday morning. Later, they took Barton and Aikens into custody.

After interviewing the two suspects, deputies booked them into the Weber County Jail on suspicion of felony robbery.