Last updated: Apr 27, 2023 / 10:34 PM MDT

NORTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — Two people are dead and one injured following reports of shots fired in a North Ogden home Thursday evening.

According to North Ogden Police Chief Dirk Quinney, officers responded to reports of shots fired at a residence near the 3000 block of North Mountain Road at about 7:10 p.m.

As soon as officers exited the vehicle, a man reportedly came out of the home and began firing multiple rounds at them. Officers returned fire, and the man was shot and killed, Quinney said. None of the officers were injured.

As soon as the gunfight ended, police saw the home on fire. Fire crews were called in, and another man was found deceased inside the house with gunshot wounds, Quinney said.

A woman was also transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound. The injury is non-life-threatening, Quinney said. The house is believed to be a total loss.

According to the press release from North Ogden Police, it appears the man who was shot dead by officers had confronted the homeowners earlier today, and the dispute escalated into a shooting and fire.

Members of the Weber/Morgan Homicide Task Force are running an active investigation into this incident.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided when more information becomes available.