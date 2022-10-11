SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A Minnesota-based fast-casual restaurant is opening its doors at a new location in Sandy on October 15.

CRISP & GREEN offers made-from-scratch healthy fare in a fast and convenient setting. Their menu includes nutritious salads, grain bowls, acai bowls and smoothies.

The restaurant is opening its first location in Utah at 9710 S. State Street with plans to include a total of five locations statewide over the next two years.

For those looking to try the new healthy fast restaurant, there are three days you can receive deals throughout the opening weekend.

Friday, October 14

Customers can receive a 50 percent discount on the CRISP & GREEN app using the code SANDY50 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Saturday, October 15 – Grand Opening

Customers can receive a free fitness class at 9:30 a.m. before a ribbon-cutting ceremony. CRISP & GREEN will be handing out one signature salad or grain bowl for free between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 16

CRISP & GREEN will offer another free fitness class at 9:30 a.m. Sunday and a free tumbler with an order for the first 100 customers.