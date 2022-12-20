BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A driver has died as part of a fatal head-on collision between a pick-up truck and a semi-truck in Box Elder County on Tuesday morning, Dec. 20.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden told ABC4 the crash occurred around 1 a.m. on SR-30. Roden said a pick-up truck was heading Westbound when it crossed over into the eastbound lanes. The pick-up truck collided head-on with a semi-truck traveling eastbound.

The driver of the pick-up truck was reportedly killed on impact.

Sgt. Roden said the area of SR-30 will be shutdown for “several hours” going in both directions.

The cause of the incident has not been reported.

No other information has been provided at this time.