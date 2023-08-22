NEWTON, Utah (ABC4) — Local crews were dispatched during the early morning hours on Tuesday, August 22, following reports of a large haystack fire in Newton.

According to a Facebook post shared by Newton Fire Department, the report came in around 3:00 a.m. in the Little Mountain area, and once on the scene, a call was made to bring in additional engines from neighboring communities to combat the growing fire.

Authorities said arriving units found a large haystack fully engulfed in flames and began suppression operations with hose lines to control it until heavy equipment could be utilized to spread the remaining hay.

The post states that no injuries or damage were reported. With it now under control, the department is currently working to investigate what caused the fire.

“Newton Fire wishes to express our thanks to the firefighters from the neighboring communities in northern Cache County, Utah, and Franklin County, Idaho,” the organization added in the post. “Your assistance is greatly appreciated.”