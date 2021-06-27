HAVE YOU SEEN THEM? Logan Police search for arson suspect

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – Officers are asking for the public’s assistance in locating and identifying a suspect allegedly involved in an arson case, Sunday.

Attention all Cache Valley Crime Fighters! The Logan Police Department is investigating an arson fire and needs your help,” officers share.

According to the Logan Police Department, on June 20 around 3:30 a.m., a grass fire started in the area of 600 East Canyon Road.

Officers say, the fire was quickly spreading near homes and up the hill but was contained by as soon as the Logan Fire Department arrived on scene.

A review of surveillance cameras found the fire was intentionally started.

If you can help identify the person in the picture shared above, contact Detective Mike Wursten at 435-716-9485 or call dispatch at 435-753-7555.