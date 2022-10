SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters are making a stop at Vivint Arena in February.

Fans can see their favorite Globetrotter stars take the court on February 27, 2023, and purchase tickets beginning Monday, October 17 at 10:00 a.m.

The Globetrotters will go head-to-head with the Washington Generals who will try to defeat the world’s winningest team.

For more information about the event click here.