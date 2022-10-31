SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police Officers are at the scene of a car crash near Sugar House that left a woman in critical condition Monday.

Police say a woman was walking during the incident, which reportedly occurred at 2135 South 900 East, and has suffered critical injuries.

The SLCPD Major Crash Team is responding to the accident.

The area of 900 East from 2100 South to Elm Ave. will reportedly be closed for several hours.

Police are asking the public to please avoid the area.

No further information is currently available.