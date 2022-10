SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police department is on the scene of a shooting on South State Street.

Police say the shooting happened at the Wasatch Inn and one person is in critical condition.

According to SLCPD, the suspect is currently at-large and officers are searching the area. Police also say the incident appears to be isolated and the suspect and victim likely knew each other.

Details are limited and ABC4 has a crew en route.