GRANTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — Grantsville High School is on lockdown, according to Lieutenant Walker with the Grantsville Police Department.

Walker said the police department received reports of a possible man with a gun just after 4 p.m.

Officers have been on scene, but said they have found nothing to confirm a man with a gun. Right now, they are clearing every room at the school to be safe.

Officers confirmed it is an active scene, although nothing has been confirmed other than a report from a student.

