ROY, Utah (ABC4) – The owner of PFX Boxing and Fitness in Roy said he’s thankful no one was hurt after police say a vehicle crashed into his building Friday night, Nov. 25.

According to the Roy City Police Department, sometime before 6 p.m., officers responded to a crash involving two vehicles near 5700 South and 1900 West. Police say a driver headed northbound rear-ended the car in front of it, then somehow crashed into the south side of PFX Boxing and Fitness.

The alleged male driver, who has not been publicly identified, crashed into PFX and took off on foot. He was later located at another nearby gym. The driver did suffer minor injuries to his hand and was eventually taken into custody. Police believe impairment may have played a factor.

PFX Owner Victor Palafox says he and his family were out of town visiting family for the holiday when he learned the news from a neighboring business. He checked the surveillance video and saw the damage for himself.

There was a car in the middle of his building.

Palafox says PFX has been in business for about three years and spent the last year-plus in their current location. Aside from the typical cardio and strength workouts, Palafox said they also specialize in training kids to box.

He said one of his initial worries about the crash was that some of the trainees may have been in the building.

“Like, next week, we’re going to Lubbock, Texas, for the nationals and I was worried they were going to be there [training],” says Palafox.

According to Roy Police, the crash also took out a gas line prompting a natural gas leak. All of this happened during a time of day when Palafox says there are usually anywhere from 25 to 30 students inside the gym. Luckily, the students who might have been there were not.

“I was just beyond blessed nothing happened to nobody,” said Palafox.

Palafox says he’s hopeful they can reopen within the next month because it’s more than a business — it’s also providing outreach to community kids.

“It’s like their second home, this is where they go and let all their stress out you know. It’s like their safe haven,” said Palafox.

Roy Police say the building did sustain pretty significant damages and will have to undergo an inspection before they can reopen.

Palafox says he doesn’t intend to let this slow them down and still plans to take three students to a national qualifier’s tournament in Texas next week.