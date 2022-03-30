WASHINGTON TERRACE, Utah (ABC4) – As Women’s History Month comes to an end, ABC4 continues to highlight the women making history across Utah. In Weber County, Gina Butters is making history as the first female superintendent for Weber School District. Butters is a “homegrown product” of the district and as the 15th superintendent in the district’s history, she hopes to help strengthen relationships in the community as it heals from the pandemic.

“My heart is in Weber School District,” Butters told ABC4. “I am passionate about the people, the place, and the kids especially.”

Dr. Jeff Stephens is retiring at the end of the school year. He has served as superintendent for the district for 11 years.

Recently, the school board chose Gina Butters as his replacement. She will be the first woman to hold the position. The district was established in 1905. “I’m honored to be selected regardless of my gender,” Butters stated. During her interview, she told ABC4 multiple times that she just feels honored that the board chose her. She added: “We had a lot of great candidates for this position.”

“I’m touched that our board would see me, see who I am as a leader, see who I am as an individual.”

Butters graduated from Bonneville High School which is in the Weber School District. After graduating, she went on to attend the University of Utah where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise and Sports Science with a minor in psychology and a Master of Education degree in Educational Studies.

After getting a college education, Butters began her career in education. For the last 30 years, she’s held many positions across the district. At one point, she was the assistant principal at Bonneville High, the principal at North Ogden Jr. High, both the assistant principal and principal at Roy High, the director of student services for the district and the executive director of secondary education.

Butters could have retired from education. However, she said her passion for the people in Weber County is what pushed her to apply for the superintendent position. “The fact that I’m of the female gender is just part of who I am, but if I can be a role model for some young girls in our district to say, ‘Hey, I want to be a leader in a position like that someday,’ then great.”

Butters praised the 14 superintendents who came before her. She told ABC4 she hopes she will leave the district in a position that is better than she found it. Just as the superintendents did before her.

She explained that over the last two years, the pandemic created unique challenges for staff, teachers, students, and student’s parents. These challenges, she said, weakened many relationships within those groups of people. Relationships she hopes to help mend. “Specifically, teachers to children,” She stated. “Our kids need solid adults who buoy them up right now,” Butters said she knows the teachers in the district (which is made up of 45 schools and more than 33,000 students) are more than capable of doing that for their students. She said many just need a boost in confidence as life transitions back to normal.

During the transition back to normal, Butters explained that the district will be focusing more on the mental health of its students as well.

“I believe this with my whole heart that this is sacred work,” Butters told ABC4. “We’re trying to get kids feeling like when they come to school, they’re walking into a sanctuary. ‘This is a place where I’m safe. This is where I can chase my dreams.’”