SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – One mother took her gender reveal story to a whole new level at the Carrie Underwood concert on Thursday, Nov. 17.

Mother-to-be Sydni Ledbetter planned to ask Carrie Underwood for help with the gender reveal. Sydni Ledbetter had decorated a sign and brought the results in an envelope, but when waiting in line, she realized signs weren’t allowed.

“I was like, ah, we came too far. Like, you know, we made this cute sign. You can just throw it away. We’re gonna be in the pit,” Sydni Ledbetter said.

Sydni Ledbetter went into the concert with the sign folded up and tucked into the back of her jacket.

“So, yeah, I kind of broke the rules there a little bit,” Sydni Ledbetter.

Husband Josh Ledbetter couldn’t be more proud.

Shortly after the concert started, a security guard caught her, but Carrie Underwood managed to see the sign before she had to put it away. The singer made the announcement that Sydni Ledbetter was going to have a baby girl.

However, the day after the concert, the Ledbetters found out the nurse had gotten the paperwork wrong. They were actually having a boy.

Sydni Ledbetter said she was sad at first, but now she says it makes for an even better story.