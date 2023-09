PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Multiple homes have been evacuated after a four-inch gas line break in Park City, according to the Park City Fire District on Facebook.

Dominion Energy is on-scene actively working to secure the leak, according to PCFD.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

Highland Drive is reportedly closed to through traffic until further notice.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post with more information as it becomes available.