SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – No one was injured in a Spanish Fork home after a garbage truck crashed into it on Tuesday morning, police say.

Police were called to a Spanish Fork residence near 300 North and 200 East after a garbage truck crashed into a home around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. According to Lt. Cory Slaymaker with the Spanish Fork Police Department, police had to enter the home to get the unconscious 55-year-old driver out of the truck.

(Image courtesy of Spanish Fork Police Department)

Medical personnel arrived to assist the driver before transporting him to Spanish Fork Hospital. There were three adults inside the home when it struck, but no one was injured. According to police, the house did sustain severe structural damage.

Police say the accident is still under investigation, but it appears that the driver had a medical incident resulting in the accident.