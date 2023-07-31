WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Another inmate has died while in custody at the Weber County Jail, officials announced on Monday.

Authorities say the inmate suffered from a “medical episode” that was not self-inflicted in the early morning hours on July 31. Life-saving measures were reportedly quickly taken but were unsuccessful.

“The death is currently under investigation and will follow the Weber County Critical Incident Protocol with the Weber County Attorney’s Office heading the investigation,” Lt. Joshua Marigoni stated in a press release.

The identity of the inmate, including name, age, and gender, has not been publicly disclosed.

This marks the fourth death since April at the Weber County Jail and the second within 10 days.

On Friday, July 21, another inmate suffered but a “not self-inflicted medical episode” and was found unresponsive in their cell. On May 1 it was reported another inmate was found unresponsive in their cell on April 29. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and the individual was pronounced deceased.

On June 28, a fourth inmate was transported to the hospital after experiencing a “medical episode.” That individual was pronounced deceased around 3:30 p.m., according to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Joshua Marigoni said the deaths are tragic and have been taxing on Weber County Jail staff and the individual’s families. He said the jail is staffed with competent and well-trained staff that works hard to prevent these tragedies.

Weber County Jail has “solid policies” when it comes to the care of their inmates, however, Marigoni said jail staff is always looking for ways to improve.

“Every time we have a critical incident of any nature, we review, discuss and attempt to identify any areas in which we can improve,” Lt. Marigoni told ABC4.”

Marigoni said the last three deaths at Weber County Jail were medical issues, which are hard to predict and prevent. The jail is reportedly with medical personnel on hand 24 hours a day seven days a week.

“Many people that are booked into jail are booked in on their worst day,” Lt. Marigoni said. “The jail houses many people in the population that are facing significant physical and mental health challenges. We provide high-quality medical and mental health care for this population while keeping high security and vigilante watch for their safety.”