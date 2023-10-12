SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A former Utah prosecutor is facing charges after he allegedly installed a secret camera in his law office bathroom and recorded female employees.

The Utah Attorney General’s Office is charging Dennis Judd, 69, a former Uinta County prosecutor, with two counts of voyeurism and one count of stalking, documents filed Wednesday in 8th District Court show.

According to a statement of probable cause, two employees of Judd’s law office, located in Vernal, reached out to investigators after they found printed pornographic images and a video card among office personnel files. When they viewed the footage on the video card, they saw images of Judd installing a small camera in the bathroom ceiling vent. The video also contained images of Judd’s female employees using the restroom.

Also among the files was a manila folder with the name of one of Judd’s female workers, the charging documents state. The folder contained photos of the employee, copies of texts between her and Judd, and a number of documents in which the lawyer allegedly detailed his attraction to her, along with his conclusions about her sex life.

The worker did not know about this folder on her, the charges state, and investigators noted that its discovery caused her clear emotional distress.

The three charges facing Judd are all misdemeanors and are punishable by fines and up to one year in jail.

Judd, of Naples, which is roughly 200 miles east of Salt Lake City, has been summoned to appear in court.