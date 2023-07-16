LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) — A former Utah State University football player, who allegedly experienced retaliation after sending recordings of university misconduct to the media, will receive $150,000 from the university.
Patrick Maddox, a former USU football player, and the university reached a settlement Wednesday, July 12, on a lawsuit Maddox filed last October. Maddox sued the school after coaches and teammates reportedly retaliated against him for speaking out against sexual misconduct, forcing him to leave the team, the lawsuit said.
Maddox’s friend Kaytri Flint had been raped by a USU football player in 2019 who reportedly remained on the team. Flint also sued the university for allegedly mishandling the incident and received $500,000 last year.
In August 2021, Maddox recorded videos of USU police and coaches speaking to the team about sexual assault allegations. They allegedly told the team to play good football and that they would work with them if they were in criminal trouble.
The coach also reportedly made comments about “Mormon women” warning them that they would tell leaders sex was non-consensual when it was. “The recordings show that USU trainings of the football team perpetuate rape myths and rape culture,” the lawsuit said.
The lawsuit said Maddox released the videos to media sources in an effort to “oppose USU’s discrimination” of Flint and its “problematic and discriminatory culture surrounding its athletes.”
Following the release of the videos, Maddox said the team became hostile toward him and the coaches encouraged the dangerous environment as they claimed he had “betrayed the team.”
The lawsuit said the position coach also made it clear that Maddox would not be receiving any more scholarships and the football administration told Maddox the hostile environment would continue in an effort to force him off the team.
While USU has settled the case, the university says it “disputes the allegations made in Mr. Maddox’s lawsuit.” It also said that the university “strictly prohibits retaliation against individuals who speak out or report incidents of sexual misconduct to the university.”
In addition to annual training for students and employees on how to stop sexual misconduct, USU said it also added new mandatory training for coaches.
A few days before the settlement, a USU football player was arrested facing rape charges. The university said it immediately dismissed the player from the team as soon as it was made aware of the allegations.
For both Flint and Maddox, the news of the recent allegations was difficult to hear.
“Despite all that has happened with my case and others this past year, the problem continues to go unsolved,” said Maddox. “At a certain point, one has to ask if the university is really doing everything in its power to protect its students because this issue doesn’t seem to be as prevalent at other universities.”
Flint, who experienced the trauma of abuse first-hand, said it’s “incredibly devastating” to think about what the victim, and other victims, are going through.
Both Maddox and Flint expressed their hope that the university administration will see this as a big issue and create a safer campus environment.
“The goal is that now hopefully Utah State is going to move in a more positive direction going forward,” Maddox said.
USU’s full statement is provided below:
While the university disputes the allegations made in Mr. Maddox’s lawsuit, we have resolved this matter to allow the university to move forward with continued efforts to strengthen the culture in the USU Football program. USU’s incoming president, Elizabeth Cantwell, is already engaged in these issues, and university leaders look forward to working with her to continue USU’s efforts to build a model program for preventing and responding to issues of sexual misconduct.
USU requires annual training of all students and employees and works diligently to create a community of Upstanders who will intervene to stop sexual misconduct when they see it occur. All Aggies are encouraged to speak out against sexual misconduct and report it to the university. USU strictly prohibits retaliation against individuals who speak out or report incidents of sexual misconduct to the university.
“I’m committed to ensuring USU’s student-athletes learn and compete in a welcoming and respectful environment and that their actions on and off-campus reflect USU’s Principles of Community,” said Jerry Bovee, USU’s interim athletic director. “The most recent arrest of a student-athlete for off-campus conduct was deeply concerning and is not in line with our values and the overall culture of USU Athletics. We expect all of our athletic programs to exemplify the values of being an Aggie and will hold individuals accountable when they fail to do so.”
As part of efforts to improve the culture in the football program, the university’s Office of Equity provided Coach Blake Anderson, football coaching staff, and executive leadership in Athletics with a new training on effective communication strategies for addressing sexual misconduct and how to avoid victim blaming language.
“Since becoming the head football coach at Utah State and throughout my career, any misconduct I have learned about, I dealt with swiftly and immediately,” said Blake Anderson. “I have zero tolerance for sexual misconduct, and I look for frequent opportunities to educate my coaching staff and team on preventing sexual assault and relationship violence.”
In addition to mandatory annual prevention training, all student-athletes also receive additional in-person education on preventing sexual misconduct and relationship violence and can report tips and concerns anonymously to USU Athletics leadership at any time. Student-athletes are required by Athletics policy to disclose misconduct and any interactions with law enforcement within eight hours. Failure to do so can result in immediate removal.