LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) — A former Utah State University football player, who allegedly experienced retaliation after sending recordings of university misconduct to the media, will receive $150,000 from the university.

Patrick Maddox, a former USU football player, and the university reached a settlement Wednesday, July 12, on a lawsuit Maddox filed last October. Maddox sued the school after coaches and teammates reportedly retaliated against him for speaking out against sexual misconduct, forcing him to leave the team, the lawsuit said.

Maddox’s friend Kaytri Flint had been raped by a USU football player in 2019 who reportedly remained on the team. Flint also sued the university for allegedly mishandling the incident and received $500,000 last year.

In August 2021, Maddox recorded videos of USU police and coaches speaking to the team about sexual assault allegations. They allegedly told the team to play good football and that they would work with them if they were in criminal trouble.

The coach also reportedly made comments about “Mormon women” warning them that they would tell leaders sex was non-consensual when it was. “The recordings show that USU trainings of the football team perpetuate rape myths and rape culture,” the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit said Maddox released the videos to media sources in an effort to “oppose USU’s discrimination” of Flint and its “problematic and discriminatory culture surrounding its athletes.”

Following the release of the videos, Maddox said the team became hostile toward him and the coaches encouraged the dangerous environment as they claimed he had “betrayed the team.”

The lawsuit said the position coach also made it clear that Maddox would not be receiving any more scholarships and the football administration told Maddox the hostile environment would continue in an effort to force him off the team.

While USU has settled the case, the university says it “disputes the allegations made in Mr. Maddox’s lawsuit.” It also said that the university “strictly prohibits retaliation against individuals who speak out or report incidents of sexual misconduct to the university.”

In addition to annual training for students and employees on how to stop sexual misconduct, USU said it also added new mandatory training for coaches.

A few days before the settlement, a USU football player was arrested facing rape charges. The university said it immediately dismissed the player from the team as soon as it was made aware of the allegations.

For both Flint and Maddox, the news of the recent allegations was difficult to hear.

“Despite all that has happened with my case and others this past year, the problem continues to go unsolved,” said Maddox. “At a certain point, one has to ask if the university is really doing everything in its power to protect its students because this issue doesn’t seem to be as prevalent at other universities.”

Flint, who experienced the trauma of abuse first-hand, said it’s “incredibly devastating” to think about what the victim, and other victims, are going through.

Both Maddox and Flint expressed their hope that the university administration will see this as a big issue and create a safer campus environment.

“The goal is that now hopefully Utah State is going to move in a more positive direction going forward,” Maddox said.

USU’s full statement is provided below: