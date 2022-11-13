LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A former Utah State University student pleaded guilty to second-degree forcible sexual abuse charges on Nov. 9 after being accused of forcing himself on a woman at a party in 2018.

Jamaal Evans, 23, was charged in the First Judicial District Court in Cache County on Wednesday. The plea document stated that Evans entered a plea bargain with the prosecutor, and the “state agrees to concur in a 6-month jail sentence.”

According to a probable cause affidavit, the woman told police she was at an off-campus party drinking with a friend. She said the next thing she remembered was “waking up in the shower when she struck her head on a metal rack hanging over the shower head,” when Evans asked her if she “was good.”

One of the woman’s friends told police that she witnessed Evans and the alleged victim go upstairs supposedly for a drink. The friend became concerned, however, when they didn’t return after a long while.

Police say the friend eventually found the woman in the bathroom in a state of undress, “hunched over,” and “completely incoherent.”

The friend confronted Evans to find out what happened, and he allegedly admitted to having sex with the woman. “When you’re in the moment and you want what you want, you just got to do it sometimes,” Evans allegedly told the friend.

Evans was later arrested on charges of rape and forcible sodomy. Four years later, Evans has pleaded guilty to second-degree forcible sexual abuse.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the 24-hour Sexual Violence Crisis Line at 1-888-421-1100 provided by the Utah Coalition Against Sexual Assault (UCASA).