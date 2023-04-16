LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) — Former President of Ukraine, Viktor Yushchenko, is visiting Utah on April 20, according to the Apr. 4 Logan City Council Meeting.

The former president will be visiting Logan and attending a special lunch event with Mayor Holly Daines and members of the Wasatch Group and nonprofit To Ukraine With Love, the minutes read.

According to the meeting, Yushchenko is coming to tell a “first-hand account of the current war in Ukraine” and raise awareness about the present situation. Prior to visiting Logan, he will make a stop in Idaho Falls on Apr. 19 according to Post Register, a local news organization.

On both occasions, Svitlana Miller, the founder of the nonprofit To Ukraine With Love, will accompany the president.

Yushchenko was president of Ukraine from 2005 to 2010, after surviving from a near-lethal dose of dioxin poisoning. He helped move the nation toward democracy during his term as president, according to the City Council.

The nonprofit To Ukraine With Love began as a one-time airlift to Ukraine, however, has since become a large nonprofit providing emergency needs to the people of Ukraine, the council said.

According to the council meeting, the organization feeds 5,000 people a day, builds 50 homes a month, and rescues people from Russian-occupied territories.

Besides the luncheon, it has not yet been announced what the former president will do in Logan nor how long his stay will be.