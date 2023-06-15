OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — Ogden City recently decided to evict one of the only licensed wildlife rehabilitation centers in Utah from the place it’s called home for more than a decade. Now, a former top official for the city is speaking out against the decision.

The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah, a nonprofit organization, has called a city-owned building home for the last 12 years under an agreement that allowed the organization to use the building free of rent. However, in a letter, the former chief administrative officer explained that this agreement was beneficial to the city as well.

“Save our wild!” A young girl yelled while holding a sign that read the same thing.

She, like many community members, has been unafraid to voice her support for WRNCU as the organization faces eviction. Theresa Homes is another who is saddened by the city’s decision. She told ABC4, “I find ill birds, sick birds. I’ve always had a place to take them. If this closes down, they’re just going to be dead.”

The center rehabilitates roughly 4,000 animals annually. Its move-out date is currently set for September 6. Due to that, WRNCU had to stop accepting any new animals because they would not have enough time to get them healed before that day.

“That’s 4,000 deaths of the animals,” executive director Dalyn Marthaler stated. “That’s people who are traumatized because people call crying, and rightfully so, it’s very hard to watch an animal suffer.”

The facility WRNCU uses right now was once an animal shelter. John Patterson (former Ogden City CAO) played an important role in getting WRNCU into the city-owned building.

In a letter showing his support for the nonprofit, he explained: “I was the Ogden City CAO that negotiated the terms of your agreement with the City. While my memories of events in 2011 are not crystal clear I do recall how excited I was to have the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah take over the old animal shelter. The work you do is important. I know you have saved thousands of animals. I recall seeing firsthand the medical care you provided injured animals. The love you and your associates have for each creature was evident.”

Patterson said the agreement was beneficial to both parties.

He wrote: “The old animal shelter was in bad shape and would have required significant upgrades, hence our agreement with the county to take our animals. So, from a city perspective, you were putting to beneficial use an old building that would have cost us money. I thought this was a win-win. You received a facility to rehab injured animals for the cost of upkeep, including all systems. The city freed itself of the cost impacts associated with a worn-out building. I believe our attorneys said we couldn’t just give you public property outright without a competitive process, so the best thing was to make it a ‘temporary’ agreement. Well, after 12 years why would anyone think it was any longer ‘temporary.’ And I am sure you have had to replace the roof, A/C and no telling what else.”

Marthaler, like Patterson, believed the agreement would last much longer. She added: “We thought this would be our forever home. This building is built and designed to house animals. It very specifically meets our needs.”

Not only is Patterson saddened that the city is evicting WRNCU, but he’s upset with the reason behind the decision.

His letter emphasizes his disappointment: “And to expand the Dinosaur Park? Or as I heard recently to put in additional parking for the Dinosaur Park; even more incredulous. Mr. Bob Marquardt was the drive, spirit, and funding behind the park. When he died in 2012, I gathered from some in the community there was a loss of funding and focus on the park. While I’m glad this gem is being given some attention, surely there is a better way to meet their infrequent need for more parking than to take away the resource you provide.”

To end his letter, Patterson makes a call to action.

“To summarize, the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah took a cost burden away from the city. In exchange, the city gave you use of a building with you bearing all costs. In this facility, you have saved thousands of birds and animals and you have saved the city thousands of dollars,” Patterson wrote. “After 12 years no reasonable person would believe the “temporary” agreement was ever to be terminated. I recall (and it could be faulty) the only reason for it being titled ‘temporary’ was because a city can’t give public property away without a formal, open process. Surely, there is some way to resolve this issue to every party’s satisfaction. Mayor Mike Caldwell is a reasonable, compassionate person. I would seek his help. And there are several on the Council I believe to be equally rational and caring.”

Marthaler told ABC4 that WRNCU is currently working on buying a new property. However, this property will serve as a temporary location while they run a capital campaign to raise enough money for a permanent location.

Strict federal and state laws require wildlife rehab centers to have specific housing in order to treat birds of prey and other wildlife. Marthaler told ABC4 that she agrees with those requirements because they keep the animals happy and healthy during recovery.

WRNCU will have to build a facility that meets all those requirements and according to Marthaler, it’ll cost millions. She explained that if they acquire the temporary property before the September 6 eviction date, the city may give them a 180-day extension.