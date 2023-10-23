MORGAN, Utah (ABC4) — A flash fire caused by incorrect fuel in a space heater on Monday resulted in about $15,000 worth of damage, according to the Mountain Green Fire Protection District.

The housefire at Rollins Ranch spread into attic space through light fixtures before extinguishing itself, officials said. No injuries were reported.

Mountain Green firefighters responded, pulled down the drywall and extinguished hidden pockets of fire in the blown-in insulation.

Morgan County Fire Department firefighters were also requested by the Mountain Green Fire Protection District to help check for fire extension.

Courtesy of MGFPD

No further information is available at this time.